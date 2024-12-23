Search for person missing in Hennops River continues as houses flooded in Thembisa

Tshwane's emergency services are searching for a missing person believed to have jumped into the Hennops River in Centurion on Sunday morning.
A search for the missing man was suspended after several hours on Sunday due to concerns for the safety of search and rescue personnel.
The person is suspected to have drowned after allegedly jumping into the swollen river while trying to escape arrest by security guards.
EMS spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni confirmed the search resumed in the early hours of Monday.
However, he said due to the heavy rains overnight, the river remains unsafe for search and rescue efforts.
“The search and rescue teams will continue to monitor the river conditions to be able to safely perform their operations,” he said.
Mnguni said the incident was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) at about 7.15am on Sunday as a drowning at West Avenue near SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.
The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Centurion fire station to the scene, which included a fire engine, a ladder and a rapid intervention unit.
“Other resources were dispatched from Central and Innesdale fire stations as back-up. These included a swiftwater rescue unit, a video unit and a district command unit. On arrival, the firefighters and rescuers from our fire and rescue operations division, with the divers from the SA Police Service’s water unit, found out that a male of unconfirmed age, who allegedly fled from the custody of security guards, had run into the river and got swept away by the strong current,” he said.
Stormy weather predicted over festive season
Mnguni said the firefighters and police divers immediately began search and rescue operations, painstakingly searching the river and riverbanks.
According to Mnguni, the search is intricate and risky due to the rising water level and strong current after rainfall upstream.
The city’s emergency services department has called on communities to remain alert during the disruptive rains which may be accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.
The impact of these disruptive rains may include: localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads; heavy downpours; large amounts of small hail and damaging winds; minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions; localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure,” Mnguni said.
Meanwhile, on Monday, flooding was reported in the Thembisa, Hospital View and Winnie Mandela areas on the East Rand.
Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency management services said Thembisa fire station crews were supported by crews from Olifantsfontein, Commercia and Kempton Park fire stations.
The city's emergency spokesperson William Ntladi said several houses around the sections including Clayville and Olifantsfontein industrial sites experienced floods.
“Low-lying bridges on Main Road towards Centurion and the bridge linking Old Pretoria Road from Main Road had to be temporarily closed for traffic because of the amount of water. Assessment was conducted and preliminary challenges identified ... the perimeter brick wall fencing prevented water free flow passages to stormwater draining systems,” Ntladi said.
Ntladi said firefighters had to break through the base of some walls to allow free flow.
Twenty-seven houses were affected by flooding.
“The city's disaster management officers assisted affected households with necessary disaster relief aid. No casualties were recorded by officials thus far. Emergency services and disaster management services officers are closely monitoring the city as, according to SA Weather Service (SAWS), more rain is anticipated in Gauteng throughout the weekend into the new week,” he said.
