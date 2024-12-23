Andrews urged residents and businesses to complete an online survey to aid the city’s invasive species unit in planning public education about the pest. He said the survey would also be available at all city nature reserves.
Shot hole borer beetle poses ‘serious threat to Cape Town’s urban forest’
Image: City of Cape Town
While holidaymakers bask in the sunshine, an invader is quietly gnawing its way through the treasured forests in Cape Town.
More than 6,000 trees across the city have fallen victim to the shot hole borer beetle (PSHB). Among the most vulnerable species are the weeping willow, poplars and English oak.
The city has urged residents to keep an eye out for signs of infested trees on their properties and in parks and conservation areas as the beetle is most active at this time of year.
Deputy mayor and MMC for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews said the beetle posed a “serious threat to Cape Town’s urban forest”.
He warned it can spread quickly across suburbs through the transportation of infected wood, clothing, vehicle crevices and unclean gardening tools.
“The PSHB beetle is highly active at this time of year so we need residents to know how to manage and transport beetle-infested biomass to prevent the spread of the pest as much as possible,” said Andrews.
“We need the support and collaboration of residents and businesses working with plant material to prevent the spread of the pest.”
Image: City of Cape Town
Andrews urged residents and businesses to complete an online survey to aid the city’s invasive species unit in planning public education about the pest. He said the survey would also be available at all city nature reserves.
Andrews said symptoms of infested trees include branch dieback marked by cracks, discoloured leaves, dry or leafless branches, and broken branches exposing galleries filled with black fungus. He said signs of gumming, with goo or liquid oozing from beetle holes, as well as tiny entry and exit holes (2mm, or sesame seed-sized) were often surrounded by shotgun-like scars. Staining, with brown or dark marks on the bark, is another key indicator.
“We need the public to realise the seriousness of the situation and the huge threat PSHB poses to our trees in Cape Town,” said Andrews.
“Infested trees must be chipped on site and may not be removed from the property as the removal of the chipped wood will spread the pest to other areas. Do not buy and move firewood from areas where trees are infested.”
Andrews advised chipping infested trees, sealing the material in bags, and exposing it to sunlight for at least six weeks, or adding it to compost or burning it at approved facilities. He urged residents not to transport green waste or plant material from infested areas, but to seek expert assistance if needed.
“The city will try its best to respond within 10 working days to verify a reported sighting. However, the response time will depend on the number of sightings reported.”
