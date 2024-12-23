South Africa

Two die as heavy rains collapse retaining wall in KwaZulu-Natal

23 December 2024 - 14:22 By Jim Mohlala
A retaining wall collapsed in Cato Manor, KZN.
Image: Supplied

Two shack dwellers have died after heavy weekend downpours in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The eThekwini municipality said its personnel discovered the bodies while responding to a “heavy rain incident” at the Nkanini informal settlement in Cato Manor. 

“The adverse weather experienced in the city on [Saturday] led to the collapse of a retaining wall onto two informal structures in the informal settlement,” said the municipality. 

“Emergency services, including the city’s disaster management, fire department and SA Police Service, pathology and emergency medical services, urgently responded to the scene where people were found trapped under rubble.” 

The team worked through the night to help free the victims.

“Unfortunately, two people, a 38-year-old male and an 18-year-old female from one structure, were declared deceased on the scene. No fatalities or other injuries were recorded from the second affected structure.”   

The city will provide humanitarian assistance to affected victims and activate government services if required. 

“The inclement weather affected other parts of the city where incidents of fallen trees were reported on Warwick Avenue, Kennedy Road, Prospect Hall Road, Currie Road in Morningside and Inqawe Circle in Umlazi,” the municipality said.

“All incidents related to fallen trees were reported and attended to by the relevant departments.” 

TimesLIVE 

