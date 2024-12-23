South Africa

Two suspects linked to ‘hit’ on Sars lawyer to spend Christmas in custody

23 December 2024 - 13:05 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana, 29, and Mcebisi Runeyi, 28, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a semi automatic rifle and attempted murder in connection with an attack on Sars lawyer Coreth Naude. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two suspects allegedly linked to the attempted murder of SA Revenue Service (Sars) advocate Coreth Naude made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana, 29, and Mcebisi Runeyi, 28, who were arrested in Cape Town, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a semi-automatic rifle and attempted murder.

Regional court prosecutor Vaneshree Moodley said the state was opposed to bail. She said according to initial investigations, the pair allegedly shot Naude outside the Premier Hotel in Umhlanga on July 18.

Moodley said the suspects were arrested on December 19 and there were outstanding investigations, including verification of their addresses and whether they had pending cases or previous convictions. There are also outstanding exhibits.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “The advocate managed to drive inside the hotel where she received medical attention before she was rushed to hospital.”

The suspects fled in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for 'hit' on Sars lawyer to appear in court

Naude was working for Sars at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga on a case against controversial football boss and businesswoman Shawn ...
News
6 hours ago

The case was assigned to the provincial serious and violent crime murder and robbery unit and investigations led to the Western Cape.

Naude was working for Sars at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga on a case against controversial football boss and businesswoman Shawn Mkhize when she was shot.

Magistrate Ashwin Singh barred the media from recording and taking photographs of the two men.

The suspects, whose legal representatives were not present, were informed of the charges and their rights. They spoke through an isiXhosa interpreter.

Singh adjourned the matter to December 30 to allow for bail consideration.

The pair will be detained at Durban Central police station.

TimesLIVE

