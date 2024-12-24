A head-on collision on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape on Monday night claimed the lives of four people, who were believed to be related.
The crash occurred at about 11pm when a Mercedes-Benz sedan with four people collided with a truck carrying two occupants.
“All four occupants of the sedan — a woman, two men and a boy — died at the scene,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“The truck's occupants sustained minor injuries.”
The incident brings the total number of fatalities on Eastern Cape roads on Monday to 10.
Earlier crashes on the N2 near Qumbu and Cabazana village, and a pedestrian accident on the R63 near Qonce, claimed six lives.
DispatchLIVE
Four family members killed in horror head-on collision in Eastern Cape
Image: SUUPLIED
A head-on collision on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape on Monday night claimed the lives of four people, who were believed to be related.
The crash occurred at about 11pm when a Mercedes-Benz sedan with four people collided with a truck carrying two occupants.
“All four occupants of the sedan — a woman, two men and a boy — died at the scene,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
“The truck's occupants sustained minor injuries.”
The incident brings the total number of fatalities on Eastern Cape roads on Monday to 10.
Earlier crashes on the N2 near Qumbu and Cabazana village, and a pedestrian accident on the R63 near Qonce, claimed six lives.
DispatchLIVE
READ MORE:
N2 smash takes 12 lives as toll mounts in Eastern Cape
N3 closed after taxi accident kills seven
Road accidents claim 512 lives since December 1
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos