South Africa

Four family members killed in horror head-on collision in Eastern Cape

24 December 2024 - 10:27 By DispatchLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Mercedes-Benz sedan lies mangled next to a truck after a fatal head-on collision between Komani and Tarkastad.
A Mercedes-Benz sedan lies mangled next to a truck after a fatal head-on collision between Komani and Tarkastad.
Image: SUUPLIED

A head-on collision on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape on Monday night claimed the lives of four people, who were believed to be related.

The crash occurred at about 11pm when a Mercedes-Benz sedan with four people collided with a truck carrying two occupants.

“All four occupants of the sedan — a woman, two men and a boy — died at the scene,” said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

“The truck's occupants sustained minor injuries.”

The incident brings the total number of fatalities on Eastern Cape roads on Monday to 10.

Earlier crashes on the N2 near Qumbu and Cabazana village, and a pedestrian accident on the R63 near Qonce, claimed six lives.

DispatchLIVE 

READ MORE:

N2 smash takes 12 lives as toll mounts in Eastern Cape

In less than 48 hours, 20 people were killed in four road accidents in the Eastern Cape this weekend.
News
1 day ago

N3 closed after taxi accident kills seven

Seven people were killed in Mpumalanga on Monday morning when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 highway.
News
1 day ago

Road accidents claim 512 lives since December 1

Since December 1, 512 people have died on South Africa's roads, a 3% increase from the same period last year.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election Africa
  2. Stormy weather predicted over festive season South Africa
  3. Musician and family die in blaze at Chatsworth home South Africa
  4. Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National ... South Africa
  5. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...
2024 Suzuki Swift review