Gauteng traffic cops intensify enforcement operations on Xmas eve
Image: Gallo Images
Gauteng traffic police (GTP) are expected to increase law enforcement operations on Tuesday and beyond Christmas Day to ensure the safety of all citizens during the festive period.
GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane said traffic volumes are expected to surge when many holidaymakers travel to their respective destinations.
He said the department has strengthened enforcement measures to prioritise the safety of communities. Routes that will be closely monitored due to the high number of pedestrian fatalities include:
Maremane said since the beginning of the festive period, the province has experienced several fatalities, including pedestrians.
