South Africa

Gauteng traffic cops intensify enforcement operations on Xmas eve

24 December 2024 - 10:21
Gauteng traffic police have increased law enforcement operations on the eve of Christmas as traffic volumes are expected to surge.
Image: Gallo Images

Gauteng traffic police (GTP) are expected to increase law enforcement operations on Tuesday and beyond Christmas Day to ensure the safety of all citizens during the festive period.

GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane said traffic volumes are expected to surge when many holidaymakers travel to their respective destinations.

He said the department has strengthened enforcement measures to prioritise the safety of communities. Routes that will be closely monitored due to the high number of pedestrian fatalities include:

  • N1 Pretoria to Polokwane: between Sefako Makgato and Hammanskraal off-ramps;
  • R80 Mabopane: between Rosslyn and Soshanguve off-ramps;
  • N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga: between Watermeyer off-ramp and Solomon Mahlangu Drive;
  • N1 South: from Freedom Park to Orange Farm;
  • N12 West: towards Westonaria; and
  • R21: from Olifantsfontein to Boksburg.

Maremane said since the beginning of the festive period, the province has experienced several fatalities, including pedestrians.

More than 50 arrested during festive season M4 roadblock in Durban

A festive season roadblock on Durban's M4 resulted in 53 arrests and 97 warrants amounting to more than R90,000 on Monday.
News
23 hours ago

He urged motorists to remain vigilant and watch for pedestrians wherever they travel.

“Most crashes in our province are caused by human error, such as texting while driving, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, unsafe overtaking and lane changing, and driving too fast for specific conditions,” said Maremane.

He said to deal with the challenges, enforcement operations will include speed enforcement, anti-drunk driving operations, vehicle and driver fitness checks, road safety campaigns at one-stop centres, anti-crime operations in hotspot areas and anti-spiking operations.

“Our message to all road users is responsible road usage by all [as] will preserve lives and ensure everyone arrives alive,” said Maremane.

Gauteng acting premier Lebogang Maile and roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela will lead a road safety blitz at Chris Hani Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto.

The blitz is part of the Gauteng government’s integrated festive season law enforcement plan approved by the executive council.

The provincial department said the plan is being implemented across all municipalities and the focus is on reducing road traffic accidents through a coordinated approach of all stakeholders, ensuring visible policing, promoting road safety and ensuring an integrated response to road traffic challenges.

