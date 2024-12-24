Community members in Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement in Hammanskraal will soon receive clean potable water.
The City of Tshwane, in partnership with the department of water and sanitation and the province, announced significant progress in the project to provide clean water to the Hammanskraal community.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said their teams are conducting final tests and an announcement will be made when the water is safe to drink.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city has completed testing water in the reticulation network and these indicate the flushing has been successful.
However, he said minor turbidity is present and the water is not yet safe to drink.
“It will only be safe to drink when the city issues a formal notice that it is safe to drink, which is expected soon. Among the work done by the city is the auditing of water meters, which will measure the amount of water used by households and businesses for the city to calculate a reliable water bill,” he said.
Bokaba said the city is replacing faulty meters and this will have no cost implications for customers with meters.
He said once residents start receiving clean drinking water, they will be expected to pay for water consumed as Magalies Water will bill the city for water supplied from the package plant.
Hammanskraal residents to end the year with clean water
Teams are conducting final tests
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Community members in Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement in Hammanskraal will soon receive clean potable water.
The City of Tshwane, in partnership with the department of water and sanitation and the province, announced significant progress in the project to provide clean water to the Hammanskraal community.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said their teams are conducting final tests and an announcement will be made when the water is safe to drink.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city has completed testing water in the reticulation network and these indicate the flushing has been successful.
However, he said minor turbidity is present and the water is not yet safe to drink.
“It will only be safe to drink when the city issues a formal notice that it is safe to drink, which is expected soon. Among the work done by the city is the auditing of water meters, which will measure the amount of water used by households and businesses for the city to calculate a reliable water bill,” he said.
Bokaba said the city is replacing faulty meters and this will have no cost implications for customers with meters.
He said once residents start receiving clean drinking water, they will be expected to pay for water consumed as Magalies Water will bill the city for water supplied from the package plant.
According to Bokaba, a phased approach has been adopted for the provision of piped clean drinking water from the package plant to Hammanskraal.
“As part of this phased approach, the areas closer to the water distribution storage point will be the first to receive supply. This means not everyone will get water at the same time, but all areas of Hammanskraal will have piped clean drinking water ultimately. The city also assists families in Hammanskraal who might need financial assistance. The community and social development services department has accelerated the registration of qualifying indigent applicants in the Hammanskraal area. The city ran a programme recently in wards to help residents with problems on water bills. Finance employees were made available to help with reading meters, answering billing questions and making payment arrangements,” he said.
Earlier this year, the city and the department announced the first of the four modules of the package plant was delayed due to unforeseen hard rock ground conditions, but this was completed in October.
The phase will supply 12.5 megalitres of potable water into Tshwane’s reticulation network in Hammanskraal. According to the city, the remaining modules are due to be completed in March 2025, April 2025 and June 2025.
Bokaba said once the other modules have been completed, all areas of Hammanskraal will be supplied with piped water from the package plant.
“In the meantime, some areas in Hammanskraal will continue to receive clean drinking water through tankers. This water is from other Rand Water and Magalies Water pipelines and is safe to drink,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tshwane writes off R684m bill for water ‘not suitable for human consumption’ for six areas
‘The president is cold – he is not in touch with reality’: Hammanskraal cholera victims head to court
Scientists check if eThekwini’s tap water is safe to drink
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos