IN PICS | One person dies in Strand fire

24 December 2024 - 09:00 By Kim Swartz
A person died when a fire broke out in Strand on Tuesday.
A fire that broke out in the early hours on Tuesday in Wag 'n Bietjie informal settlement in Strand, Western Cape has claimed the life of one person.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call was received at 1am and several crew members were at the scene to contain the blaze fanned by a strong south-easterly wind. 

“By 5.30am the fire was extinguished. Several structures were destroyed.  The damage will be confirmed by the disaster risk management centre (DRMC) after completion of a formal assessment,” said Carelse. 

“CPR was done on an adult male who had suffered smoke inhalation. He was declared deceased at the scene.”

He said no other injuries were reported and the scene was handed over to Lwandle police station for further investigation.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said: “[We] received calls from 3am this morning from community leaders and fire victims.”

DRMC spokesperson Sonica Lategan said: The outcomes of the assessment will be submitted to the SA Social Security Agency and national department of human settlements  for the purposes of relief efforts.

“In the interim, DRMC will call on some of its NGO partners to assist with humanitarian relief. The centre will also coordinate city services to clear the site and assist with any additional recovery efforts.”

