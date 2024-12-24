Injured US trail runner carried down Table Mountain after fall

A 27-year-old US trail runner injured in a fall while geocaching on Table Mountain was found by three local hikers looking for a lost pair of sunglasses who raised the alarm.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said the man made an early start up Skeleton Gorge on Sunday.
“Geocaching is an outdoor treasure-hunting activity that uses GPS-enabled devices. Participants use GPS co-ordinates that are posted on the internet to navigate to a specific point and attempt to find a container or marker at that location,” said WSAR.
“The trail runner had started making his way down Hiddingh Ravine to find another geocache when he fell several metres. Injured and unable to call for help, as his phone battery was depleted, he attempted to drag himself back up the steep trail to Smuts Track.”
He was slowly crawling up the trail when three local hikers heard his cries for help.
“After locating the trail runner and realising he was injured, an urgent call was made ... Specialist teams of volunteers and professionals from WSAR responded,” said WSAR.
“While treating him, Western Cape government health and wellness EMS paramedics recognised he was not prepared for the cold conditions. [They] dressed him in warm clothing and an active self-warming blanket was placed over him to help keep him warm during the stretcher carry.”
The rescue team used rope safety systems and a stretcher wheel to carry the injured runner for three-and-a-half hours over difficult terrain to safety.
“Despite warm summer conditions at the foot of the mountain, the prevailing summer south-easterly wind often creates cold, wet and misty conditions on the top of the mountain,” said David Nel, a WSAR spokesperson.
“These wintry conditions are fatiguing and often make navigating on the mountain more difficult, especially for those not familiar with the trails. We urge all hikers and trail runners to check weather forecasts before heading out and ensure that they have a warm layer with them at all times, just in case.
“Always tell someone where you’re going and when you intend to return.”
