Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on Monday.
The businessman, who was allegedly abducted in Lenasia more than two months ago by three men driving a BMW X5, had been held captive since the incident.
The suspects demanded a ransom for his release.
Police acted on information they obtained about the location of the suspects in Sebokeng.
A police spokesperson said: “A search of the property led the team to find the victim in one of the rooms. The body of an unidentified man was also found at the premises. A female suspect was arrested at the scene.”
Police recovered two cellphones which will form part of further investigations and more arrests are expected.
Listen to Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk:
LISTEN | Cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, arrest female suspect
Image: SAPS
Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on Monday.
The businessman, who was allegedly abducted in Lenasia more than two months ago by three men driving a BMW X5, had been held captive since the incident.
The suspects demanded a ransom for his release.
Police acted on information they obtained about the location of the suspects in Sebokeng.
A police spokesperson said: “A search of the property led the team to find the victim in one of the rooms. The body of an unidentified man was also found at the premises. A female suspect was arrested at the scene.”
Police recovered two cellphones which will form part of further investigations and more arrests are expected.
Listen to Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk:
TimesLIVE
MORE
Police arrest two in connection with cellphone theft at Makhadzi concert
Stop arresting cannabis users, Human Rights Commission urges police
Surge in insurance killings in Eastern Cape alarms police
Police must be ‘combat ready’ when fighting against criminals: Mchunu at funeral service for slain SAPS official
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos