South Africa

Stop arresting cannabis users, Human Rights Commission urges police

24 December 2024 - 08:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The private cultivation and use of cannabis by adults is permitted. Stock photo.
The private cultivation and use of cannabis by adults is permitted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has written to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to express concern over the ongoing arrests of cannabis users and Rastafarians despite a law permitting the private cultivation and use of cannabis by adults.

The private use, possession and cultivation of cannabis by adults was decriminalised in 2018, with President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act on May 28 this year.

However, the SAHRC has received complaints about arrests from cannabis users and the Rastafarian community. 

“As the festive season approaches, the SAHRC reminds law enforcement, in particular the SA Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority, that the arrest and/or prosecution of adults for the private use, possession or cultivation of cannabis, as well as making assumptions about dealing, is inconsistent with the law and national operational directives. Such arrests and/or prosecutions could lead to human rights violations being perpetrated by law enforcement,” the SAHRC said.

Weed like some pain relief, please

The jury is out on whether products such as CBD oil really do help ease the pain and suffering associated with chronic conditions, but many patients ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Since August last year, a directive issued by Masemola titled “Arrests by the SA Police Service for Cannabis — Related Matters” recognised legislation did not prescribe the quantity of the cannabis in possession of or cultivated by an adult to presume it was the unlawful dealing of cannabis.

“Therefore, as things stand, the directive directs that adults may not be arrested on the presumption of dealing in cannabis,” the SAHRC said.

The SAHRC urged the department of justice and constitutional development to consult with the Rastafari and other cannabis-using communities to draft regulations for the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act. This includes advice on a specific commencement date for the act, which has yet to come into effect.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All you need to know about medicinal cannabis for canines

Dogs suffering with chronic pain also seem to benefit from pharmaceutical-grade CBD products.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Woman wins backpay after company's zero-tolerance policy on at-home cannabis use is ruled irrational

Barloworld Equipment has been ordered to pay two years' backdated salary to a woman dismissed for cannabis use after the Labour Appeal Court found ...
News
7 months ago

Lawyer caught with Mandrax, dagga by court orderly: police

A Western Cape court orderly allegedly found 79 sachets filled with dagga sealed in cling wrap plastic and 100 Mandrax tablets in the possession of a ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election Africa
  2. Musician and family die in blaze at Chatsworth home South Africa
  3. Stormy weather predicted over festive season South Africa
  4. Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National ... South Africa
  5. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...
2024 Suzuki Swift review