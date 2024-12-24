South Africa

Unauthorised 'borehole drilling' in Joburg CBD leads to arrests

24 December 2024 - 13:23
On Monday the Johannesburg metropolitan police department tactical response unit responded to a report of unauthorised borehole drilling activity. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The operator of a drilling truck allegedly involved in drilling activity in the vicinity of Nugget Street, near the intersection of Main and Fox streets in the Johannesburg CBD, has been arrested. 

On Monday the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) tactical response unit responded to a report of unauthorised borehole drilling activity.

“On investigation, it was established two additional buildings along Delvers Street also had unauthorised borehole drilling conducted without the necessary documentation or approval from the City of Johannesburg,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

He said the operator of the drilling truck at the initial site was arrested together with the individuals involved in drilling at the other two buildings.

“They were detained at the Johannesburg Central police station for tampering with critical infrastructure.

“The JMPD has impounded the drilling equipment used at all three locations. The department is following up and will take appropriate action against all those involved,” he said. 

Fihla said the JMPD reiterated that any drilling activity within the city must be conducted with the necessary permits and approvals.

“Unauthorised drilling poses significant risks to underground infrastructure, including cables and pipelines. The JMPD is committed to ensuring public safety and will continue to take action against individuals or entities that violate city ordinances and regulations.”

