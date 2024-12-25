181 motorists arrested in Limpopo since the start of December as traffic cops continue to crack down on drunk drivers

As of Christmas Day, 181 motorists have been arrested for alleged drunk driving since the start of December, the Limpopo department of transport and community safety said.
This as the department in the province intensified its efforts to combat drinking and driving during the holidays.
The department warned all road users to exercise extreme caution and responsibility on the roads.
Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the department was taking a zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving, increasing its visibility on the roads, conducting regular roadblocks and arresting anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol.
“Christmas celebrations should not compromise road safety. Drinking and driving, as well as walking drunk in areas with moving traffic, pose significant risks to individuals and other road users.
“The consequences of drunk driving can be devastating, resulting in loss of life, injury and damage to property,” she said.
The department urged all road users to plan ahead, designate sober drivers and avoid walking in areas with moving traffic. It encouraged pedestrians to wear visible clothing and cross roads only where it is safe.
