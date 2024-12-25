South Africa

Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam

25 December 2024 - 14:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam and the strategic rescue unit, recovered the body. File photo.
Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam and the strategic rescue unit, recovered the body. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The body of a man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon while fishing in Hartbeespoort Dam was recovered on Wednesday. 

Police divers, assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam and strategic rescue unit (SRU)located the body. 

Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said at 4.14pm on Tuesday the dam duty crew were activated after reports of a man missing in among hyacinth while fishing from a canoe in the vicinity of Kosmos. 

The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs was launched and rescue swimmers, the SRU and police responded.

“An extensive search operation revealed no signs of the local adult man, believed to be from Malawi, and the police water policing and diving services) were activated and joined the search operation,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He said on Wednesday at 10.30am rescue operators located and recovered the body from the water. 

The body was taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services. 

Lambinon said: “Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Body of British tech entrepreneur Lynch retrieved from yacht

The body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was retrieved on Thursday from the wreck of his family yacht that sank earlier this week off the coast of ...
News
4 months ago

LISTEN | Cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, arrest female suspect

Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on ...
News
1 day ago

Police divers recover teen's body at Clanwilliam Dam

An inquest docket has been opened into the death of a volunteer teenage lifeguard whose body was retrieved by police divers at Clanwilliam Dam in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Men celebrating year-end function among four drownings in two days in Durban

Four people have drowned at Durban beaches in two days, including three men celebrating a year-end function.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  2. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa
  3. Drowning incident at Camps Bay: One child dead, another in recovery South Africa
  4. Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National ... South Africa
  5. Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Florida restaurant has three previous ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Ford Tourneo review
Sudan war: what is it like to return home? | REUTERS