South Africa

Several road crashes on Xmas morning, drivers sustain critical injuries

25 December 2024 - 14:48
A serious single vehicle crash on the N2 south bound before Spaghetti Junction.
Image: supplied

At least three crashes were reported on Wednesday on  roads in KwaZulu-Natal. 

ALS responded to multiple serious crashes on Christmas morning. Just after 5am, paramedics responded to a serious single vehicle crash on the N2 south bound before Spaghetti Junction.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries.

“He was stabilised before being rushed to a nearby hospital,” said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. 

After 8.30am paramedics responded to another accident on the M19 near Otto Volek for a single vehicle that had rolled many times.

The driver and only occupant sustained serious injuries and needed to be stabilised by ALS paramedics.

“Once stabilised he was rushed to a nearby hospital."

Shortly after 11am, ALS paramedics responded to another single vehicle rollover on the N2 north bund before Umgeni Road. Paramedics found the driver in a serious condition. He was stabilised by ALS paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

All three accidents were attended by  police for further investigations. 

TimesLIVE 

