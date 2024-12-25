South Africa

Tshwane metro officer killed in her home, allegedly by her partner

25 December 2024 - 11:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A TMPD cop was allegedly killed by her partner on Tuesday. File photo.
A TMPD cop was allegedly killed by her partner on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officer was allegedly fatally shot by her partner on Tuesday. 

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the woman was shot at her home in Lotus Gardens in Pretoria West. 

It was established the suspect fled the scene using the victim's vehicle and headed to Limpopo, where he was later apprehended.

“The details leading to this tragedy are unknown and the case is being investigated by the police,” he said. 

Mahamba said the identity of the woman could not be disclosed until they are certain her family have been formally notified. 

TMPD acting chief of police, deputy commissioner Nomsa Nhlapo, extended her sympathy to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues.

The details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya slams attempted transformer theft

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has voiced her outrage after the recent attempted theft of transformers from the Laudium substation.
Politics
3 weeks ago

‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for social media content – TMPD boss

‘The officer actually did something good, assisting somebody when she needed assistance.’
News
1 month ago

Tshwane metro police take action against officer for alleged bribery

A video showing the Tshwane metro police department officer transporting a woman to withdraw cash for a bribe went viral on social media.
News
1 month ago

Two suspects linked to ‘hit’ on Sars lawyer to spend Christmas in custody

Two suspects allegedly linked to the attempted murder of SA Revenue Service advocate Coreth Naude made a brief court appearance in the Durban ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, arrest female suspect

Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  2. NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic ... South Africa
  3. Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Florida restaurant has three previous ... South Africa
  4. Criminals targeting tap-and-go cards this festive season, warns National ... South Africa
  5. Unauthorised 'borehole drilling' in Joburg CBD leads to arrests South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Ford Tourneo review
Sudan war: what is it like to return home? | REUTERS