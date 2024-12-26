South Africa

Fisherman found dead on rocks along coast while child drowns in Gqeberha

The fisherman's wife who went looking for him after he failed to return home found him dead by the shoreline on Thursday morning

26 December 2024 - 16:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police divers, assisted by the NSRI Gqeberha crew, recovered the body of a boy. File photo.
Police divers, assisted by the NSRI Gqeberha crew, recovered the body of a boy. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

In two separate incidents in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, a fisherman was found dead on rocks along the coast on Thursday while a body of a child was retrieved from water near a bridge on Christmas Day.

Just after 8am on Thursday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute Gqeberha duty crew, police and the Nelson Mandela Bay fire and rescue services responded to Seaview after a report of a local fisherman, 53, found dead on the rocks.

“It appears the man had been angling along the shoreline during the night and reportedly after failing to return home, his wife had gone to look for him, finding him deceased on the shoreline. She had flagged down a security vehicle and the alarm was raised,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

Two boys drown in Sekhukhune after going fishing

Limpopo police have opened two inquest dockets after two boys aged 14 and nine drowned on Sunday at Ngwaritsi River in the Sekhukhune District.
News
1 month ago

On arrival, the NSRI found the body of the man which was handed over to the government health forensic pathology services.

Police were investigating the matter and an inquest docket was opened, Lambinon said.

In the afternoon on Christmas Day, a boy was reported missing in water near the Swartkops River Bridge on the N2 freeway in Gqeberha.

It was reported that three children were swimming in the water near the bridge when they reportedly got into difficulties, Lambinon said.

“Two children were able to get out of the water but their friend was missing and the alarm was raised ... During a search, the body of the child was located and recovered from the water by police divers. Sadly, the child was deceased,” he said.

The child’s body was also taken to the government health forensic pathology services while police investigate an inquest.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two-year-old toddler’s body found in river near Hartbeespoort Dam

The boy was last seen on Thursday playing in a field in the vicinity of a river near Hartbeespoort Dam
News
5 days ago

Quick thinking angler reels in 'midnight dipper' caught in rip currents at Mossel Bay

A 31-year-old woman swept out to sea by rip currents during a midnight dip was miraculously rescued by a local angler who cast his line, Kabeljou ...
News
1 week ago

Drowning incident at Camps Bay: One child dead, another in recovery

Tragedy struck at Camps Bay beach on Monday when two young girls were involved in a drowning incident, leaving one dead and the other fighting for ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage ... South Africa
  2. Reasons for Mozambique prison escape vague but footage shows inmates being ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng and KZN welcome more than 200 Christmas babies South Africa
  4. Mozambique unrest: tourism body encourages travellers to heighten awareness South Africa
  5. Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

SEMA 2024 highlights
2024 Ford Tourneo review