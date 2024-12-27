Fire and rescue services battling 10 wildfires across Garden Route

Fire and rescue services across the Garden Route are battling 10 active wildfires that have been raging along the coastal region.
Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) mayor Andrew Stroebel said while a joint operations centre has not yet been activated, it remains on the cards.
In the interim, a reconnaissance flight has been scheduled to provide a comprehensive bird's-eye view of the fires and to assess the status of each affected area.
Wildfires are reported in:
- Kammanassie (George municipal area);
- Windmeulnek (Spitskop, Knysna municipal area);
- Robinson Pass (Mossel Bay municipal area);
- Buffelsdrift (N9, George municipal area);
- De Kombuys (Oudtshoorn municipal area);
- Jongensfontein (Hessequa municipal area); and
- Swartberg Pass (Oudtshoorn municipal area) with four separate active fires.
Stroebel said firefighters and integrated fire management partners have the situation under control, and are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of communities.
“At this time, no joint operations centre needs to be activated, but it remains on the cards. I will attempt to visit the Kammanassie Wildfire today to provide my support and oversight,” he said.
GRDM fire and rescue services has also been working with neighbouring municipalities and SA National Parks, CapeNature and local farmers and volunteers.
“We extend our gratitude to the public for their support during these testing and challenging times. The public's vigilance and support have been invaluable to our firefighting efforts.”
HeraldLIVE
