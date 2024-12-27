An Eldorado Park police officer who is believed to have shot himself is in hospital after he allegedly shot and killed his Gauteng crime warden girlfriend at her home while he was on duty.
According to the incident report at Eldorado Park police station, the sergeant had gone to visit his girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, a crime prevention warden who was off-duty at the time.
It was reported the sergeant was under the influence of alcohol while on duty with a constable,. The sergeant allegedly forced Keppler into the police vehicle while two friends and her mother came outside during the commotion.
The officer allegedly assaulted Keppler and her friends, but the women managed to overpower him and ran back into the house ,where they locked themselves inside.
The sergeant allegedly took his service pistol and went bac kto the yard, where he fired shots through a kitchen window, hitting his girlfriend.
Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol
Image: Women For Change
Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging from tree
He then allegedly fled the scene.
Keppler was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the officer allegedly shot himself when he was about to get arrested.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “He is in hospital under police guard. The officer is facing a murder charge and will make his first appearance at the Protea magistrate's court on December 30.”
TimesLIVE
