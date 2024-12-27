South Africa

Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol

27 December 2024 - 08:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park on Christmas Eve.
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park on Christmas Eve.
Image: Women For Change

An Eldorado Park police officer who is believed to have shot himself is in hospital after he allegedly shot and killed his Gauteng crime warden girlfriend at her home while he was on duty.

According to the incident report at Eldorado Park police station, the sergeant had gone to visit his girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, a crime prevention warden who was off-duty at the time.

It was reported the sergeant was under the influence of alcohol while on duty with a constable,. The sergeant allegedly forced Keppler into the police vehicle while two friends and her mother came outside during the commotion.

The officer allegedly assaulted Keppler and her friends, but the women managed to overpower him and ran back into the house ,where they locked themselves inside.

The sergeant allegedly took his service pistol and went bac kto the yard, where he fired shots through a kitchen window, hitting his girlfriend.

Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging from tree

KwaZulu-Natal police say a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, recorded his murder confession with blood visible on his face and T-shirt and ...
News
1 week ago

He then allegedly fled the scene.

Keppler was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the officer allegedly shot himself when he was about to get arrested.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “He is in hospital under police guard. The officer is facing a murder charge and will make his first appearance at the Protea magistrate's court on December 30.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli

At the funeral of 25-year-old Ntobeko Cele, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli urged decisive action to combat the violence plaguing the lives of ...
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend

A disturbing video on Facebook of a man, Sbusiso Lawrence, allegedly confessing to killing his girlfriend has sparked outrage on social media.
News
1 week ago

Life in jail for Thembisa man who stabbed girlfriend 26 times

Tshepo Sithole, who fatally stabbed his girlfriend 26 times in Thembisa last year, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol South Africa
  2. More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage ... South Africa
  3. Reasons for Mozambique prison escape vague but footage shows inmates being ... South Africa
  4. Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on ... South Africa
  5. Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ali Bacher concerned by the dominance of cricket 'big three' in India, England ...
LIVE Han Duck-Soo Faces impeachment | Han Duck-Soo Acting President Impeachment ...