South Africa

Hundreds displaced by fire in Langa

27 December 2024 - 09:38 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gift of the Givers at the scene of a fire at Joe Slovo informal settlement.
Gift of the Givers at the scene of a fire at Joe Slovo informal settlement.
Image: Gift of the Givers

About 450 people were displaced by one of two devastating overnight fires that swept through Langa in Cape Town.

Fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said several calls were received after 8.15pm on Thursday about informal structures alight off Winnie Mandela Street.  

“Fire crews from several stations were activated and about 19 frontline fire resources and a total of 80 staff were at the scene, including the incident management team,” he said.  

“The fire area was divided into three to maximise the resources at the scene and mitigate further damage.”  

The blaze was extinguished at 2.30am on Friday. Initial estimates were that 150 structures were destroyed and 450 people displaced. The city’s disaster risk management centre said an assessment was being done to ascertain the exact number of people affected.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said their teams were on site at a fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement.  

“We [distributed] energy drinks to the firefighters and [engaged] with our feeding centres in the community for breakfast [on Friday morning]. We loaded our trucks for full-scale humanitarian distribution on Friday,” said Sablay.  

Hundreds of people have been displaced by fires in informal settlements across the city over the past week.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | One person dies in Strand fire

A fire that broke out in the early hours on Tuesday in Wag 'n Bietjie informal settlement in Strand has claimed the life of one person.
News
3 days ago

Collision on N1 near Worcester claims driver's life

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide after a driver of a motor vehicle died after colliding with a delivery truck which caught alight ...
News
2 days ago

Firefighters battle blaze in Masiphumelele

Cape Town firefighters and humanitarian relief organisations responded to a blaze that ripped through Masiphumelele in the early hours on Monday.
News
4 days ago

Musician and family die in blaze at Chatsworth home

A Chatsworth couple and their son died when their Silverglen home went up in flames trapping them inside on Sunday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol South Africa
  2. More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage ... South Africa
  3. Reasons for Mozambique prison escape vague but footage shows inmates being ... South Africa
  4. Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on ... South Africa
  5. Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ali Bacher concerned by the dominance of cricket 'big three' in India, England ...
LIVE Han Duck-Soo Faces impeachment | Han Duck-Soo Acting President Impeachment ...