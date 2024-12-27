A search is under way for a Railway Protection and Security Services (PSS) constable stationed at Park Station who is on the run after he allegedly killed a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Thursday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the incident happened at about 5pm.
According to eyewitnesses, the victim was home watching a soccer match with his brother when he received a call to come outside.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said the man was allegedly shot by the caller who was in full police uniform.
“After the incident, the accused officer allegedly fled the scene in a silver Toyota Etios. The victim was declared dead at the crime scene and had a gunshot wound to his chest,” she said
A bullet and cartridge were found at the scene and the deceased was taken to Diepkloof Mortuary.
On the day of the incident, the accused officer was supposed to report for night duty at Park Station but never arrived at work, she said.
Ipid has taken over the investigation and a murder case has been opened.
Railway security officer wanted for murder of civilian in Soweto
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
