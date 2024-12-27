South Africa

Three in court over Mossel Bay teen’s 'kidnapping' ordeal

27 December 2024 - 10:18 By Kim Swartz
Three suspects, aged 30, 38 and 48, were arrested. The teenager was safely reunited with her family. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three men are expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on a kidnapping charge on Friday over the alleged abduction of a 16-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said on Tuesday at 11pm officers acted on information about the teen being abducted from a residence at JCC Camp, Da Gamaskop in Mossel Bay.  

“The vehicle, a white Isuzu LDV, en route to Cape Town was flagged on different platforms. Members attached to the Overberg flying squad, Overberg task team and Caledon police traced the vehicle with four occupants on the N2 at the entrance to Caledon on Wednesday,” said Spies. 

Three suspects, aged 30, 38 and 48, were arrested. The teenager was safely reunited with her family.

“The Mossel Bay family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating a kidnapping case. Western Cape police management applauded the co-operation of all role players who ensured the safety of the victim and subsequent arrest of the suspects.”

TimesLIVE

