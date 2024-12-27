South Africa

WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in court

27 December 2024 - 12:48
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A viral video circulated of the accused stabbing a 53-year-old North West resort owner on December 16.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 53-year-old resort owner Marc Hanscombe at Hanscombe Resort in Orkney in the North West on December 16.

The incident has garnered significant attention, with disturbing footage circulating on social media showing the violent confrontation.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said the stabbing occurred during an alleged physical altercation at the resort.

“I’ve seen a lot of videos circulated on social media platforms which cause confusion. However, I can confirm the 53-year-old victim was stabbed many times during a confrontation,” Myburgh said in an interview on eNCA.

The dispute arose after the suspects allegedly used a hubbly bubbly, a popular water pipe device used for smoking, which is banned under the resort’s no-smoking policy. 

Myburgh said the suspects were reportedly warned twice by resort employees to stop using the device. “That's when the people started getting aggressive,” she said.

The situation escalated when employees called Hanscombe, who attempted to address the situation. “That's when the physical confrontation started,” Myburgh said.

A viral video from the incident shows Hanscombe and a patron locked in a struggle over the pipe, while other patrons attack the resort owner. At one point, another individual approaches and stabs Hanscombe in the back several times with a sharp object. The video continues with Hanscombe being punched in the face.

After the attack, Hanscombe was rushed to hospital and placed in ICU. He  has since been discharged and is recovering from the injuries.

Myburgh said the suspects are between the ages of 30 and 40.

Authorities are continuing investigations into circumstances surrounding the attack.

TimesLIVE

