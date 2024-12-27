South Africa

WATCH | ‘To older men who exploit young girls, stop it’ — KZN health MEC calls for action against teen pregnancy

27 December 2024 - 08:38
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says teen pregnancies rob young girl of their childhood. File phot.
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says teen pregnancies rob young girl of their childhood. File phot.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has issued a call to older men who sexually exploit young girls, urging them to stop.

Simelane’s comments come after reports that teenage girls aged between 15 and 18 gave birth on Christmas Day.

The MEC revealed the fathers of the babies were between the ages of 19 and 23. 

In a media briefing welcoming Christmas, Simelane addressed the growing issue of teenage pregnancy in the province, describing it as a significant social concern that impacts young girls and their communities.

“It is a problem as it robs young girls of their childhood, often forcing them into adulthood too soon,” Simelane said.

She teenage pregnancies not only jeopardise the lives of young mother, but also place their babies at considerable risk.

“ This is unacceptable. As a society this is something we need to start fighting against,” she said.

On Christmas Day, more than 40 babies were born in the province, with 26 girls and 21 boys successfully delivered.

The MEC called for a collective effort to tackle the issue of teen pregnancies.

“We need to fight against this. It is not only the responsibility of government and health facilities. Communities must play their part,” said Simelane.

She emphasised the role of parents in guiding their children.

“You need to have honest conversations about relationships, family planning and life choices with your kids. Do not allow your kids to be raised by social media or their friends because they will be coerced and end up making costly mistakes,” she said.

She also spoke about the stigma surrounding contraceptive use, urging a shift in societal attitudes.

“To parents and community members, let us work together to end the stigma. Let us understand contraceptives are tools of empowerment, not shame.” .

Simelane highlighted the importance of a loving, supportive environment for every child.

“Let us all remember every child deserves to be born into a loving and supportive environment. Unplanned and unwanted pregnancies often lead to lifelong challenges for the child and the parent,” she said.

The MEC acknowledged some parents may feel uncomfortable discussing sensitive topics such as contraception with their children. To address this, she encouraged parents to take advantage of healthcare services in the province.

“We have nurses in our facilities who are willing to talk to children and young women.”

Simelane urged parents to accompany their children to health facilities if they are unsure how to navigate difficult discussions.

“You are welcome to accompany your daughter or your son because it shouldn’t only be daughters who take responsibility for their reproductive health.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage moms

A total of 570 babies were born in the first 12 hours of Christmas Day with five new mothers being teenagers including a 13-year-old girl who gave ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng and KZN welcome more than 200 Christmas babies

By midday on Christmas Day, 231 bundles of joy had uttered their first cries in hospitals in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

'Give your unwanted baby a chance at life,' Joburg shelter pleads

With baby dumping a heightened concern over the festive season, mothers who cannot care for their children are being urged to surrender them to ...
News
5 years ago

108 babies born in Gauteng on Christmas Day

More than 100 babies were born in Gauteng on Christmas Day, the provincial health department said. Spokesman Prince Hamnca said a total of 108 ...
News
10 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol South Africa
  2. More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage ... South Africa
  3. Reasons for Mozambique prison escape vague but footage shows inmates being ... South Africa
  4. Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on ... South Africa
  5. Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ali Bacher concerned by the dominance of cricket 'big three' in India, England ...
LIVE Han Duck-Soo Faces impeachment | Han Duck-Soo Acting President Impeachment ...