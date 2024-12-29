South Africa

24-year-old North West man arrested for stealing ambulance with patient on-board

29 December 2024 - 15:55 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man is expected to appear in court on Monday for theft of an ambulance at a hospital, with patient onboard. File photo.
A man is expected to appear in court on Monday for theft of an ambulance at a hospital, with patient onboard. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ventersdorp magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly stealing an ambulance with a patient on-board from a hospital in the North West town. 

According to police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the man was arrested in the early hours of Friday at Tshing Location, just outside Ventersdorp. 

“The man was apprehended after an incident in which an ambulance was allegedly stolen right in front of the local hospital on Thursday at about 11.55pm. It is alleged that Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel received a patient, who was placed inside the ambulance to be transported to a neighbouring hospital, and were busy with the handing over of this patient when the suspect drove away with the ambulance, while the patient was in the back,” said Myburgh.

She said police were contacted and acted immediately, managing to trace and stop the ambulance shortly after the incident in Tshing, Extension 5.

The patient was not harmed during this incident.

Myburgh said the suspect is facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng commended the police for their swift action that led to the arrest and recovery of the ambulance and patient.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol

An Eldorado Park police officer who is believed to have shot himself is in hospital after he allegedly shot and killed his Gauteng crime warden ...
News
2 days ago

Railway security officer wanted for murder of civilian in Soweto

A search is under way for a Railway Protection and Security Services (PSS) constable stationed at Park Station who is on the run after he allegedly ...
News
2 days ago

Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on Christmas Day

The arrest was in response to a 13-year-old girl who gave birth at Seshego Hospital on Christmas Day.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Man who robbed Gauteng paramedics sentenced to 15 years in jail South Africa
  2. Top prof speaks out on violent crime pandemic affecting delivery of health ... News
  3. Suspect nabbed for holding EMS crew in shack during robbery in Tshwane South Africa

Most read

  1. SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting ... South Africa
  2. At least 62 dead, two crew rescued in fiery South Korea airliner crash World
  3. 60 more suspected illegal miners resurface in Stilfontein South Africa
  4. Trump sides with Elon Musk in H-1B visa debate, says he's always been in favour ... World
  5. WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Temba Bavuma was hiding in the toilet at lunch of Day Four of the 1st Test ...
Kagiso 'KG' Rabada: 'This is an innings I'll remember for the rest of my life.'