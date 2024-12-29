A dispute over parking claimed the life of a 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man on Saturday afternoon in Verulam, north of Durban.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said members of their unit were called to the corner of George Sewpersad/Moss and Ireland streets at about 2pm on Saturday.
On arrival, the officers discovered a male who had been shot twice in the chest and once in the shoulder. The man showed no signs of life and was declared dead.
The victim's colleague informed reaction officers that they had parked their Hino 300 truck on the driveway of a business premises while delivering ice cream to a local store when the driver of a white Isuzu bakkie confronted them.
“An argument ensued over the obstruction of the driveway, leading to the assault of the victim by a driver of an Isuzu bakkie and two acquaintances,” said Balram.
The victim's firearm was also allegedly taken from him during the altercation, which later resulted in him being shot.
The victim is said to have attempted to flee but was pursued and shot a third time.
The suspects later fled the scene. The incident was witnessed by dozens of shoppers in the central business district. One suspect returned to the scene and handed himself and the victim's firearm over to the Rusa's security officers.
He was subsequently placed under arrest.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Verulam are investigating a case of murder after an incident in which a 25-year-old man was shot dead on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD on Saturday.
“Police responded to reports of a shooting, and on arrival at the scene, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Netshiunda.
He said investigations are under way to establish the motive of the killing and the search for the other suspect is continuing.
25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN
Image: Supplied
