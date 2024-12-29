South Africa

60 more suspected illegal miners resurface in Stilfontein

29 December 2024 - 11:30
A mineshaft in Stilfontein where hundreds of illegal miners are believed to be hiding underground after police cut off their food and water supplies. There appears to be no sign that the process to formally retrieve trapped miners will get underway. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee

At least 60 suspected illegal miners have resurfaced from underground at the Margaret and Buffelsfontein shafts in Stilfontein, North West, since Monday. 

About 18 miners resurfaced on Saturday and six on Sunday morning, with the remainder resurfacing since Monday. 

So we have had 60 illegal immigrants since Monday that have resurfaced,” said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

She said all of them were arrested for illegal mining, trespassing and contravention of the Immigration Act.

All of them are still being processed and are expected to appear in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Monday.”

Since November, more than 1,500 miners have surfaced and been arrested since police blocked exits to the mine as part of Operation Vala Umgodi. However, hundreds more zama zamas are said to remain underground, unwilling or unable to surface. A total of eight bodies have been recovered.

Several have been helped by local community members using a rope.

Myburgh said Vala Umgodi operations will continue through the festive season.

On November 15 police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the establishment of a task team — led by North West community safety and transport MEC Wessels Morweng and including mining experts — to conduct a rescue operation. The rescue effort is yet to get under way, amid various challenges faced by the task team.

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, a miner who resurfaced on Sunday morning and whose identity remains undisclosed, told the news channel that the situation was dangerous underground as some of the illegal miners were heavily armed and it would not be safe for police to go in. 

“Those guys are not scared to shoot. I wouldn't send the police in there,” he said. 

He also told the channel he had counted more than 15 dead bodies that are still underground. 

TimesLIVE

