Heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc and left a trail of destruction in Emanzamnyama in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and Saturday.
MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso said in a statement that a roving team from the national and provincial human settlements departments would assess the damage and accelerate interventions.
A verification process would be accelerated starting from Monday to ensure the needs of vulnerable households were addressed.
“In particular, based on the weather reports, we are receiving continuously from the SA Weather Service, we commend the minister of human settlements, Thembi Nkadimeng for setting up a satellite office in KwaZulu-Natal and for deploying a disaster management team,” said Duma.
He said this agility would not only strengthen an integrated approach involving three spheres of government but would ensure speed in the delivery of emergency housing and other relief efforts.
“We commend the chair of the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, Sizophila Mkhize, for working with the local councillor and for alerting authorities on behalf of the affected communities,” said Duma.
TimesLIVE
Heavy rains and strong winds wreak havoc in Nkandla
Image: supplied
Heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc and left a trail of destruction in Emanzamnyama in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and Saturday.
MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso said in a statement that a roving team from the national and provincial human settlements departments would assess the damage and accelerate interventions.
A verification process would be accelerated starting from Monday to ensure the needs of vulnerable households were addressed.
“In particular, based on the weather reports, we are receiving continuously from the SA Weather Service, we commend the minister of human settlements, Thembi Nkadimeng for setting up a satellite office in KwaZulu-Natal and for deploying a disaster management team,” said Duma.
He said this agility would not only strengthen an integrated approach involving three spheres of government but would ensure speed in the delivery of emergency housing and other relief efforts.
“We commend the chair of the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, Sizophila Mkhize, for working with the local councillor and for alerting authorities on behalf of the affected communities,” said Duma.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94: media reports
At least 34 killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, UN agency says
Mayotte authorities fear hunger and disease; race to help cyclone survivors
Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone, French official says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos