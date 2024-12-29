South Africa

Heavy rains and strong winds wreak havoc in Nkandla

29 December 2024 - 10:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kwa-Zulu Natal Department of Human Settlement is assessing the damage after strong winds and heavy rains wreak havoc in Inkandla.
Kwa-Zulu Natal Department of Human Settlement is assessing the damage after strong winds and heavy rains wreak havoc in Inkandla.
Image: supplied

Heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc and left a trail of destruction in Emanzamnyama in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday and Saturday. 

MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso said in a statement that a roving team from the national and provincial human settlements departments would assess the damage and accelerate interventions.

A verification process would be accelerated starting from Monday to ensure the needs of vulnerable households were addressed.

“In particular, based on the weather reports, we are receiving continuously from the SA Weather Service, we commend the minister of human settlements, Thembi Nkadimeng for setting up a satellite office in KwaZulu-Natal and for deploying a disaster management team,” said Duma. 

He said this agility would not only strengthen an integrated approach involving three spheres of government but would ensure speed in the delivery of emergency housing and other relief efforts.

“We commend the chair of the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, Sizophila Mkhize, for working with the local councillor and for alerting authorities on behalf of the affected communities,” said Duma. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94: media reports

The cyclone had made landfall in northern Mozambique a week ago and Mozambique's institute for natural disasters on Thursday had given the death toll ...
News
6 days ago

At least 34 killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, UN agency says

At least 34 people have been killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique since it made landfall on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Mayotte authorities fear hunger and disease; race to help cyclone survivors

Authorities in Mayotte were racing on Tuesday to get food and water to residents stricken by the weekend's devastating cyclone and fighting to stop ...
News
1 week ago

Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone, French official says

Several hundred people, maybe even thousands, may have been killed by Cyclone Chido in the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, a top ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting ... South Africa
  2. At least 62 dead, two crew rescued in fiery South Korea airliner crash World
  3. WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in ... South Africa
  4. Trump sides with Elon Musk in H-1B visa debate, says he's always been in favour ... World
  5. Putin apologises to Azerbaijan's Aliyev over 'tragic incident' with plane in ... World

Latest Videos

Ali Bacher concerned by the dominance of cricket 'big three' in India, England ...
LIVE Han Duck-Soo Faces impeachment | Han Duck-Soo Acting President Impeachment ...