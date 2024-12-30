South Africa

A recap of the biggest news of 2024

How VBS's Tshifhiwa Matodzi went from living in luxury to the back room of his ex-wife's home, to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's split, here is a recap of the events that made headlines in 2024

30 December 2024 - 08:26 By TImesLIVE
Government of national unity drama

An offer letter from the ANC to its government of national unity (GNU) partner the DA has shed light on the DA's request for 12 posts in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. 

How the mastermind of the VBS Mutual Bank looting went from living the high life in glitzy resorts to living in a Randburg back room

In a spectacular fall from grace, Tshifhiwa Matodzi went from living in the luxury Eagle Canyon estate to the back room of a R2.1m house occupied by his ex-wife in Randburg.

Inside Thabo Bester's prison headquarters

Female prison guards moonlighted as sex workers under the control of a syndicate run by officials and “influential” inmates at Mangaung Prison from which Thabo Bester notoriously escaped in 2022.

Rachel and Siya's break-up

From Rachel Kolisi's career to her power as a WAG, here's a look at seven things you may have missed about her life.

Tshifhiwa Matodzi claims the EFF was paid to clean up VBS's bad reputation

Jailed former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi's affidavit details a meeting at the red beret’s Sandton penthouse with Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

Sello and Pearl's public spat

The couple once regarded as one of South Africa's most enduring and loving celebrity marriages is now on the rocks. Renowned actor Sello Maake kaNcube took a shocking step by serving his wife Pearl Mbewe with a protection order.

South Africa at the ICJ

South Africa filed an application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to institute proceedings against Israel. The application to the world court concerns alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

No help from SA as Jo-Ane wins Olympic silver

Jo-Ane van Dyk achieved Team South Africa’s sixth Olympic medal at Stade de France without much support from official structures back home, relying instead on much-needed help from her parents.

Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize

MaMkhize — as she is known — reportedly told a women’s conference in Durban she did not mind working with the “so-called construction mafia” because they were “victims of the system”.

Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list

The criteria for the Carfax Education ranking, now in its fifth year, includes academic results and preparation for university entry, the schools' unique ethos, local and international reputation and how they prepare pupils for life beyond academia.

