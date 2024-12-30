South Africa

A year of firsts — the judiciary in 2024

South Africa's first judicial impeachment and first woman chief justice in one year

30 December 2024 - 08:58
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Two judges were impeached this year — the first judicial impeachments in post-apartheid South Africa. In February, parliament voted by an overwhelming majority to remove Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and Gauteng High Court judge Nkola Motata. In March, the removals were formalised by President Cyril Ramaphosa. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police say the resurfacing of illegal miners in Stilfontein shows they are not ... South Africa
  2. Trump sides with Elon Musk in H-1B visa debate, says he's always been in favour ... World
  3. 25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN South Africa
  4. SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | REUTERS
Former President Jimmy Carter in his own words