A year of firsts — the judiciary in 2024
South Africa's first judicial impeachment and first woman chief justice in one year
30 December 2024 - 08:58
Two judges were impeached this year — the first judicial impeachments in post-apartheid South Africa. In February, parliament voted by an overwhelming majority to remove Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and Gauteng High Court judge Nkola Motata. In March, the removals were formalised by President Cyril Ramaphosa. ..
