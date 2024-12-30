South Africa

Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach

30 December 2024 - 14:22
Spring tides will kick in for the new year, and beachgoers can expect higher-than-usual high tides and lower-than-usual low tides.
Image: 123RF/benaung

Beachgoers have been advised to exercise caution as spring tides come into the cycle by Tuesday and are expected to continue for a few days. 

Lifesaving SA said with the new moon, the spring tides will kick in for the new year and one can expect higher-than-usual high tides and lower-than-usual low tides.

This could make for stronger than usual rip currents, which can prove dangerous, especially for unsuspecting or inexperienced swimmers. 

Lifesaving SA president Dhaya Sewduth said sea conditions, especially since Christmas Day, have seen mostly onshore conditions, bringing lots of blue bottles and sand blasting conditions.

“This was unpleasant for beachgoers. With the wind changing to offshore by Tuesday, the sea conditions will make for more favourable conditions until New Year's Day,” Sewduth said.

Lifesaving SA has urged bathers to only swim where its voluntary lifesavers or municipal lifeguards are on duty, as the lifesavers will establish the safest swimming zones. 

