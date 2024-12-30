South Africa

Man, 28, who allegedly impregnated 13-year-old to apply for bail in January

Limpopo teenager gave birth to boy on Christmas Day

30 December 2024 - 13:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Stock photo.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Seshego magistrate's court has postponed the matter of a 28-year-old man who is facing charges of statuary rape and sexual grooming of a minor. 

The man allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Seshego township in Polokwane, Limpopo. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case has been postponed to January 8 for bail application and further investigations. The docket will be forwarded to the director of public prosecutions for directives. 

The victim and the suspect allegedly met at a shopping complex in Seshego in January and began communicating, until they became intimate in May.

“The minor only revealed the incident to her aunt after experiencing complications, and later in November medical tests confirmed she was eight months' pregnant, ultimately giving birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day,” she said.

The police were informed about the incident and the suspect was arrested by the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on December 26.

According to recent statistics, more than 122,000 teenagers gave birth in the past financial year. Of these, 2,716 were girls aged 10 to 14.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Ramathuba says public servants who don’t report statutory rape are complicit in the crime

Public servants who fail to report statutory rape are "equally secondary raping” children, says Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
News
2 days ago

Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on Christmas Day

The arrest was in response to a 13-year-old girl who gave birth at Seshego Hospital on Christmas Day.
News
3 days ago

Limpopo police pounce on suspected rapists on Christmas Day

Limpopo police pounced on suspected rapists on Christmas Day, including a man who allegedly lured teenage girls on Facebook and then raped and robbed ...
News
4 days ago

Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli

At the funeral of 25-year-old Ntobeko Cele, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli urged decisive action to combat the violence plaguing the lives of ...
Politics
6 days ago

Case of Timothy Omotoso, co-accused set for closing arguments in January

The case of rape and human trafficking against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho was postponed on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  2. Police say the resurfacing of illegal miners in Stilfontein shows they are not ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in ... South Africa
  4. 25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN South Africa
  5. SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Bangkok Hotel Fire Live | Three Foreigners Killed In Bangkok's Khao San Road | ...