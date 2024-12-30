South Africa

Mountain fire approaches Kalk Bay

Almost exactly a year since last major fire

30 December 2024 - 15:00 By TIMESLIVE
Firefighters were battling a wildfire above Kalk Bay on Monday afternoon.
Image: supplied

Firefighting personnel were scrambling to contain a fire above Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Monday in gale-force wind.

The fire started on the mountainside above Clovelly and quickly spread to Trappieskop, which overlooks Kalk Bay with its many popular shops and restaurants. Traffic officials have closed the main road to allow fire crews easier access to the affected area. 

Helicopters have also been deployed to fight the blaze.

A separate fire crew is still containing a blaze at the front of Table Mountain near Platteklip Gorge.

“The city’s fire and rescue service received numerous calls at about 12.25 today [Monday] of mountain slopes alight above Kalk Bay,” said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Suspected Table Mountain arsonist arrested

A man suspected of starting a fire on Table Mountain has been arrested, SANParks reported on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Several crews were dispatched and the fire area has been divided into three divisions to assist with property protection.

Two helicopters and a spotter plane were dispatched, taking into account several factors including accessibility, the fire being high up on the slopes and the speed at which it was spreading.

“A third chopper is inbound as the aerial vehicles are water bombing at the head of the fire. No property has been damaged,” Carelse said.

Thousands of hectares of fynbos mountainside burnt in a large mountain fire that ravaged the southern peninsula, including Kalk Bay, almost exactly a year ago, prompting evacuations. 

TimesLIVE

