South Africa

Murder case of Gauteng crime warden postponed to January

The accused officer is expected to appear in person in January

30 December 2024 - 12:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park over Christmas.
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park over Christmas.
Image: Women For Change

The court case of a 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours of Boxing Day has been postponed to January 6.

The officer is expected to appear in person in January.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officer is still in hospital under police guard after allegedly trying to take his own life when he was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. 

The man allegedly shot and killed his off-duty Gauteng crime warden girlfriend Chesnay Patricia Keppler at her home. This was allegedly after a domestic dispute. 

According to a TimesLIVE report, the sergeant was under the influence of alcohol while on duty with a constable. The sergeant allegedly forced Keppler into the police vehicle while two friends and her mother came outside during the commotion.

The officer allegedly assaulted Keppler and her friends, but the women managed to overpower him and ran back into the house where they locked themselves inside.

The sergeant allegedly took his service pistol and went back into the yard where he fired shots through a kitchen window, hitting his girlfriend. He then fled the scene. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol

An Eldorado Park police officer who is believed to have shot himself is in hospital after he allegedly shot and killed his Gauteng crime warden ...
News
3 days ago

Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli

At the funeral of 25-year-old Ntobeko Cele, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli urged decisive action to combat the violence plaguing the lives of ...
Politics
6 days ago

Security guard found dead in guard room at Limpopo hardware shop

According to the police, his legs and hands were tied with wire and he had multiple cut wounds on his body.
News
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  2. Police say the resurfacing of illegal miners in Stilfontein shows they are not ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in ... South Africa
  4. 25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN South Africa
  5. SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Bangkok Hotel Fire Live | Three Foreigners Killed In Bangkok's Khao San Road | ...