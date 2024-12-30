JUNE
Post-election tensions: ANC and DA in conflict
The aftermath of the elections led to a government of national unity. However, tensions between the ANC and the DA escalated, with political rifts over ideology becoming more apparent.
JULY
Prison raids
Correctional services officials and police raided prisons in Johannesburg, uncovering weapons, PlayStations, cellphones, dagga and TVs. The raid raised questions about corruption and security in prisons.
PODCAST | A GNU dawn, Tyla's breakthrough, Mboro's antics and the Lebo and Letoya saga: 2024 in stories
Image: 123RF/ZEF ART
From seismic political shifts and entertainment that put the country on the global map — or left us cringing — to criminals who continued to undermine the rule of law, our multimedia team revisits the stories that defined 2024.
Listen:
JANUARY
South Africa vs Israel: Genocide court case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)
January saw global attention focused on South Africa's high-profile legal battle against Israel at the ICJ. The case sparked widespread debate on human rights and international law.
South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel
FEBRUARY
Tyla makes history at the Grammys
South African star Tyla, 22, made history by winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance Grammy.
‘This is crazy’, says Tyla after winning her first Grammy
MARCH
Thabo Bester’s legal battles
In March, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s legal troubles took centre stage. This year he has made several bizarre requests to the courts.
Court to hear bid by Magudumana, Bester to stop Showmax documentary
The disappearance of Joslin Smith
The case of six-year-old Joslin Smith captured national attention after her disappearance. Her mother and her boyfriend were charged with human trafficking.
LISTEN | Joshlin Smith: mother, three others face charge of human trafficking
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula under investigation
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faced a scandal after her home was raided in connection with alleged corruption during her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.
Home renovation documents sink speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
APRIL
E-tolls scrapped
Then-transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the scrapping of controversial e-tolls in Gauteng, a move welcomed by many South Africans frustrated by the toll system.
Sorry about e-tolls, we could have done better: transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga
MAY
Tragic building collapse in George
A devastating construction accident in George left 34 people dead when an apartment building collapsed, highlighting concerns about building safety and regulation.
Lessons in ubuntu from a disaster that has shocked the nation
South Africa votes: ANC loses majority
In the May 29 elections, South Africans made their voices heard, stripping the ANC of its three decades-long dominance. Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party exceeded expectations and made significant inroads.
ELECTION RESULTS DAY 3 WRAP | ‘Those people were never ours — they were Zuma’s’: Malema on MK Party
JUNE
Post-election tensions: ANC and DA in conflict
The aftermath of the elections led to a government of national unity. However, tensions between the ANC and the DA escalated, with political rifts over ideology becoming more apparent.
JULY
Prison raids
Correctional services officials and police raided prisons in Johannesburg, uncovering weapons, PlayStations, cellphones, dagga and TVs. The raid raised questions about corruption and security in prisons.
Expect further crackdowns, says correctional services after Sun City prison raid
Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene split
Businesswoman Lebo Keswa, estranged wife of actress and musician Letoya Makhene, went public about their failed marriage, sparking media attention.
TIMELINE | From soul mates to the end of their love story — Letoya Makhene & Lebo Keswa's failed marriage
Miss South Africa controversy
Chidimma Adetshina, a finalist in the Miss SA competition, became the subject of public scrutiny after questions arose about her South African identity and eligibility to represent the country.
AUGUST
Pastor Mboro storms primary school
Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng made headlines for forcefully entering Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and allegedly threatening teachers.
WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school
Floyd Shivambu leaves EFF for MK Party
In a surprise move, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu defected to the MK Party, followed by other high-profile figures such as Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu. This shift marked a significant fracture in the EFF.
Shivambu shake-up puts EFF at a crossroads
SEPTEMBER
Pravin Gordhan’s death
Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan passed away at the age of 75 after a brief battle with cancer. His death sparked opposing views about his legacy.
Pravin Gordhan dies of cancer
OCTOBER
Tito Mboweni’s passing
Former finance minister and South African Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni died at 65, leaving the nation in mourning for one of its most influential political figures.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died
Senzo Meyiwa murder case: still no resolution
October marked 10 years since the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. The court case is still under way.
Lusikisiki mass shooting
The Lusikisiki mass shooting shocked the nation, raising concerns about rising violence and instability.
NOVEMBER
Illegal miners: a national crisis
The plight of thousands of illegal miners in Stilfontein dominated headlines. The government faced criticism over its handling of the miners, who made a series of demands, including for provision of food, ARVs and tobacco.
LISTEN | ‘Not our job to retrieve criminals’: Ntshavheni on miners underground with no food
Spaza shop food poisoning crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the banning of unregistered spaza shops after multiple cases of food poisoning which led to the deaths of several children. All spaza shops were ordered to register in an effort to address safety concerns.
DECEMBER
EFF’s second elective conference
The EFF held its second elective conference where leadership changes were made. Notably, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was excluded from the event and leadership.
Loser of the year: Malema's annus horribilis
MK Party celebrates first anniversary
The MK Party celebrated its first anniversary, marking a milestone in the political landscape as it continues to challenge the dominance of parties such as the ANC.
‘Curious scenario’: ANC, EFF lay into low turnout at MK Party’s anniversary shindig
TimesLIVE
MORE:
The year of podcasts — Five Mzansi celebs who owned their stories and platforms in 2024
South Africa, it's been a year
THANGO NTWASA | Tyla, Chichi, Chris Brown: Mzansi’s unity in controversy
IN PICS | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearance amid corruption trial delay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos