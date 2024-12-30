South Africa

PODCAST | A GNU dawn, Tyla's breakthrough, Mboro's antics and the Lebo and Letoya saga: 2024 in stories

30 December 2024 - 12:43 By THABO TSHABALALA, DEMI BUZO and Bulelani Nonyukela
Life in South Africa is a lot of things but never dull. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZEF ART

From seismic political shifts and entertainment that put the country on the global map — or left us cringing — to criminals who continued to undermine the rule of law, our multimedia team revisits the stories that defined 2024.

Listen:

JANUARY

South Africa vs Israel: Genocide court case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

January saw global attention focused on South Africa's high-profile legal battle against Israel at the ICJ. The case sparked widespread debate on human rights and international law.

FEBRUARY

Tyla makes history at the Grammys

South African star Tyla, 22, made history by winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance Grammy.

MARCH

Thabo Bester’s legal battles

In March, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s legal troubles took centre stage. This year he has made several bizarre requests to the courts.

The disappearance of Joslin Smith

The case of six-year-old Joslin Smith captured national attention after her disappearance. Her mother and her boyfriend were charged with human trafficking.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula under investigation

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faced a scandal after her home was raided in connection with alleged corruption during her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.

APRIL

E-tolls scrapped

Then-transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the scrapping of controversial e-tolls in Gauteng, a move welcomed by many South Africans frustrated by the toll system.

MAY

Tragic building collapse in George

A devastating construction accident in George left 34 people dead when an apartment building collapsed, highlighting concerns about building safety and regulation.

South Africa votes: ANC loses majority

In the May 29 elections, South Africans made their voices heard, stripping the ANC of its three decades-long dominance. Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party exceeded expectations and made significant inroads.

JUNE

Post-election tensions: ANC and DA in conflict

The aftermath of the elections led to a government of national unity. However, tensions between the ANC and the DA escalated, with political rifts over ideology becoming more apparent.

JULY

Prison raids

Correctional services officials and police raided prisons in Johannesburg, uncovering weapons, PlayStations, cellphones, dagga and TVs. The raid raised questions about corruption and security in prisons.

Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene split

Businesswoman Lebo Keswa, estranged wife of actress and musician Letoya Makhene, went public about their failed marriage, sparking media attention.

Miss South Africa controversy

Chidimma Adetshina, a finalist in the Miss SA competition, became the subject of public scrutiny after questions arose about her South African identity and eligibility to represent the country.

AUGUST

Pastor Mboro storms primary school

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng made headlines for forcefully entering Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and allegedly threatening teachers.

Floyd Shivambu leaves EFF for MK Party

In a surprise move, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu defected to the MK Party, followed by other high-profile figures such as Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu. This shift marked a significant fracture in the EFF.

SEPTEMBER

Pravin Gordhan’s death

Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan passed away at the age of 75 after a brief battle with cancer. His death sparked opposing views about his legacy.

OCTOBER

Tito Mboweni’s passing

Former finance minister and South African Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni died at 65, leaving the nation in mourning for one of its most influential political figures.

Senzo Meyiwa murder case: still no resolution

October marked 10 years since the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. The court case is still under way.

Lusikisiki mass shooting

The Lusikisiki mass shooting shocked the nation, raising concerns about rising violence and instability.

NOVEMBER

Illegal miners: a national crisis

The plight of thousands of illegal miners in Stilfontein dominated headlines. The government faced criticism over its handling of the miners, who made a series of demands, including for provision of food, ARVs and tobacco.

Spaza shop food poisoning crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the banning of unregistered spaza shops after multiple cases of food poisoning which led to the deaths of several children. All spaza shops were ordered to register in an effort to address safety concerns.

DECEMBER

EFF’s second elective conference

The EFF held its second elective conference where leadership changes were made. Notably, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was excluded from the event and leadership.

MK Party celebrates first anniversary

The MK Party celebrated its first anniversary, marking a milestone in the political landscape as it continues to challenge the dominance of parties such as the ANC.

