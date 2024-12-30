South Africa

Fireworks near mountainside is a fire hazard — SANParks

SANParks cautions against fireworks as Table Mountain fires brought under control

30 December 2024 - 17:02 By TImesLIVE
Firefighters were battling a wildfire above Kalk Bay on Monday afternoon.
Image: supplied

The Cape Town mountain fire that briefly threatened the seaside suburbs of Kalk Bay and Clovelly has been contained, with no reports of damage to life or property, authorities said on Monday afternoon.

The fire started above Clovelly and quickly spread to adjoining Trappieskop in windy conditions. However quick action from fire fighting teams, together with a sprinkling of rain, brought the blaze under control. The intensity of the fire was reduced due to much of the area having lost much of its fuel load during a previous mountain fire a year ago.

Fire teams were continuing to monitor mountain hotspots late on Monday afternoon, with wind expected to continue into the night. Motorists were diverted away from the busy main road to allow fire teams quick access to affected mountainside areas.

With fire teams also busy monitoring another smouldering fire on the mountain above the city bowl, South African National Parks has warned against the use of fireworks during New Year’s Eve celebrations. “The fynbos ecology at TMNP is prone to fires that can spark uncontrolled wildfires in the park. This means fireworks could be a cause of fire due to its nature when ignited,” SANParks said in a statement. 

