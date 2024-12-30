South Africa

Security guard found dead in guard room at Limpopo hardware shop

30 December 2024 - 10:05
The deceased was identified as Emmanuel Mabasa, 40, residing at Vhufuli village, near Thohoyandou, by his next of kin.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo

Police are seeking information that can help in investigations after a security guard was found dead in a guardroom at a hardware business premise in Limpopo.

According to the police, his legs and hands were tied with wire and he had multiple cut wounds on his body.

The deceased was identified as Emmanuel Mabasa, 40, residing at Vhufuli village by his next of kin.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said police visited the scene on Sunday, emergency medical services were summoned and he was certified dead.

Thakeng said building material had been stolen from the business.

“A case of murder and burglary was registered for further investigation. Anyone with information leading to the arrests of the suspects can contact detective Lt-Col Tambani of Thohoyandou detective services at 082-581-5497 or Crime Stop number 08600-10111,” he said.

TimesLIVE

