South Africa

Teen missing in rip current in Port Shepstone

NSRI rescue activated

30 December 2024 - 09:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Port Shepstone teen is missing after becoming caught in a rip current. Stock photo.
A Port Shepstone teen is missing after becoming caught in a rip current. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A teenager is missing after being swept out to sea while swimming at Sea Park Beach in Port Shepstone, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old male swimmer was caught in a rip current on Sunday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation.

“An NSRI rescue craft JetRib was towed to the scene with our NSRI rescue vehicle while NSRI rescue swimmers, SAPS, Med-Evac ambulance services and police search and rescue responded,” the NSRI said.

“Police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search. There is no sign of the missing teenager.

“Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family of the missing teenager” the NSRI said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fisherman found dead on rocks along coast while child drowns in Gqeberha

In two separate incidents in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, a fisherman was found dead on rocks along the coast on Thursday while a body of a child ...
News
3 days ago

Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam

The body of a man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon while fishing in Hartbeespoort Dam was recovered on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Quick-thinking angler reels in 'midnight dipper' caught in rip currents at Mossel Bay

A 31-year-old woman swept out to sea by rip currents during a midnight dip was miraculously rescued by a local angler who cast his line, Kabeljou ...
News
1 week ago

Drowning incident at Camps Bay: One child dead, another in recovery

Tragedy struck at Camps Bay beach on Monday when two young girls were involved in a drowning incident, leaving one dead and the other fighting for ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police say the resurfacing of illegal miners in Stilfontein shows they are not ... South Africa
  2. Trump sides with Elon Musk in H-1B visa debate, says he's always been in favour ... World
  3. 25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN South Africa
  4. SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Three suspects accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to appear in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | REUTERS
Former President Jimmy Carter in his own words