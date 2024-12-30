UPDATE: A third person has passed away in hospital due to injuries as a result of the crash.
Two male minibus taxi passengers were confirmed dead while multiple passengers were seriously injured in a crash on the N2 southbound before spaghetti junction on Monday morning.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6am crew responded to a call. Multiple casualties are being attended to by various ambulance and advanced life support services.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage after a taxi fully laden with about 23 people lost control and smashed into a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most passengers,” said Jamieson.
Paramedics called for more resources to assist and began triage. Paramedics treated at least 21 patients on the scene with injuries ranging from moderate to critical. The injured patients were transported to various Durban hospitals.
“The two deceased were in their 30s and 40s and sustained major injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene.”
“The north and southbound lanes have been affected. The N2 is gridlocked as emergency workers are still busy. I advise l motorists to avoid this area.”
Three dead in KZN taxi crash, N2 gridlocked
Image: Supplied, ALS Paramedics
Image: ALS Paramedics/ Supplied
