South Africa

35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display

31 December 2024 - 13:46 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
About 35,000 people are expected to ring in the new year at the V&A Waterfront which will host a fireworks display.
About 35,000 people are expected to ring in the new year at the V&A Waterfront which will host a fireworks display.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town safety and security workers are gearing up for a busy New Year’s Eve with more than 35,000 people expected to watch the annual fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront on Tuesday. 

MMC for safety and security JP Smith said while beaches will be a particular focus, other city facilities and public amenities will also be monitored. 

“I want to urge residents to celebrate responsibly, especially if they will have children along, and to take cognisance of their own safety and those around them ... Despite the trauma and stress caused to pets and neighbourhoods, there are still those who delight in setting off fireworks,” said Smith. 

“Annually we receive numerous calls of fireworks disturbances and injuries caused by these mini explosions. We encourage residents to supervise children and to celebrate responsibly.” 

He said the public can be fined for setting off fireworks without a permit, selling fireworks to anyone under the age of 16 or allowing a person younger than 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision. 

To prevent distress to pets the Cape of Good Hope SPCA advised owners:

  • Close all windows and draw the curtains to muffle the noise from outside. This will also block out the flashing lights.
  • Turn on the TV or radio to mask the sounds (gradually increase the volume during the day, but not so loud that it would upset your pet). 
  • Make sure your pets are kept indoors before the fireworks start. 
  • Give cats and dogs plenty of spaces to hide. 
  • Reschedule your dogs' walks to the daytime. 
  • Get anti-anxiety medication: If your pet is very anxious, a veterinarian can prescribe medication to help.

The V&A Waterfront said it will have a controlled five-minute fireworks display at midnight as part of its New Year’s Eve festivities, which will include live music performances. 

Meanwhile, there will be double celebration for the tourist destination with CEO David Green being added to the King’s New Year's Honours List on Wednesday. 

The award highlights Green’s role in fostering strong economic, cultural and tourism links between the UK and South Africa. 

“I am delighted to see that David has been awarded this honour by His Majesty King Charles. The people-to-people links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership, and David has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his leadership at the V&A Waterfront,” said British high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SANParks cautions against fireworks as Table Mountain fires brought under control

The Cape Town mountain fire that briefly threatened the seaside suburbs of Kalk Bay and Clovelly has been contained, with no reports of damage to ...
News
1 day ago

Edinburgh's New Year Hogmanay festivities cancelled due to bad weather

Edinburgh's outdoor New Year Hogmanay festivities have been cancelled due to bad weather.
News
9 hours ago

'Me time', 'family time', Disney World: Here’s what SA stars have planned this festive season

As the festive season approaches, we caught up with some of our favourite South African stars to find out what they have planned for the holidays.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after incident at grocery shop ... South Africa
  2. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  3. Stilfontein illegal miners resorting to cannibalism to survive: Macua South Africa
  4. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  5. Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma