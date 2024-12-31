Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve

The sale of alcohol has been restricted from 6pm in the Johannesburg central precinct on New Year's Eve.
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has welcomed the temporary restriction imposed by police.
Tshwaku said the move was aimed at reducing alcohol-related incidents and promoting public safety.
Those found contravening the conditions of the Liquor Act such as allowing intoxicated or underage people and overcrowding inside liquor premises would face the risk of their stock being confiscated and fines, he said.
Additionally, vendors that permitted parties outside or in front of their establishments would be shut down, and any music systems playing loud music seized.
Tshwaku said past experiences and statistics had shown that restricting liquor trading hours could help minimise alcohol-related harm.
“Limiting the sale of alcohol has shown positive results in various incidents, including during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tshwaku said.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police, the South Africa Police Service and other stakeholders like EMS and health environment officials are expected to conduct a joint operation at liquor outlets affected by the restricted trading hours.
Tshwaku has expressed gratitude in advance to traders who comply with the restrictions.
“As residents and business owners, let us prioritise your safety and that of our patrons,”
