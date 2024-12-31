South Africa

Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve

'All alcohol outlets and entertainment venues must close by 6pm on New Year's Eve'

31 December 2024 - 17:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has welcomed the temporary restriction implemented by police. Stock photo.
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has welcomed the temporary restriction implemented by police. Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/MILKOS

The sale of alcohol has been restricted from 6pm in the Johannesburg central precinct on New Year's Eve.

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has welcomed the temporary restriction imposed by police.

Tshwaku said the move was aimed at reducing alcohol-related incidents and promoting public safety.

Those found contravening the conditions of the Liquor Act such as allowing intoxicated or underage people and overcrowding inside liquor premises would face the risk of their stock being confiscated and fines, he said.

Additionally, vendors that permitted parties outside or in front of their establishments would be shut down, and any music systems playing loud music seized.

Tshwaku said past experiences and statistics had shown that restricting liquor trading hours could help minimise alcohol-related harm.

“Limiting the sale of alcohol has shown positive results in various incidents, including during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tshwaku said.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police, the South Africa Police Service and other stakeholders like EMS and health environment officials are expected to conduct a joint operation at liquor outlets affected by the restricted trading hours.

Tshwaku has expressed gratitude in advance to traders who comply with the restrictions.

“As residents and business owners, let us prioritise your safety and that of our patrons,”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display

City of Cape Town safety and security workers are gearing up for a busy New Year’s Eve expecting more than 35,000 people to watch the annual ...
News
6 hours ago

Edinburgh's New Year Hogmanay festivities cancelled due to bad weather

Edinburgh's outdoor New Year Hogmanay festivities have been cancelled due to bad weather.
News
9 hours ago

5 places to add to your travel bucket list in 2025

Here’s our pick of beguiling places to visit to guide your travels in the new year
Lifestyle
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after incident at grocery shop ... South Africa
  2. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  3. Stilfontein illegal miners resorting to cannibalism to survive: Macua South Africa
  4. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  5. Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma