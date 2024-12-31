South Africa

Enraged family demand answers after woman and baby die at JHB clinic

31 December 2024 - 12:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miriam Singh, 32, allegedly went to Westbury clinic in labour on Sunday but died with her baby.
Miriam Singh, 32, allegedly went to Westbury clinic in labour on Sunday but died with her baby.
Image: 123RF/ File photo

Westbury community members in Johannesburg joined the grieving family of Miriam Singh — who allegedly died in labour — in a protest outside the Westbury clinic on Tuesday.

Singh, 32, allegedly went to the clinic in labour on Sunday but neither she nor her baby survived.

Community member Melissa Davids said they were puzzled by Singh and her baby's death and no health official has engaged them.

She said they were told they would meet Johannesburg finance MMC Margaret Arnolds.

“The community is angry, the community is raging,” she said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Murder case of Gauteng crime warden postponed to January

The court case of a 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours of Boxing ...
News
1 day ago

Security guard found dead in guard room at Limpopo hardware shop

According to the police, his legs and hands were tied with wire and he had multiple cut wounds on his body.
News
1 day ago

China hands lengthy jail terms to two teenagers for murdering classmate

A court in northern China handed lengthy prison terms to two teenagers for murdering their classmate with a shovel in March, state media said on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after incident at grocery shop ... South Africa
  2. Stilfontein illegal miners resorting to cannibalism to survive: Macua South Africa
  3. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  4. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  5. Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma