South Africa

Four suspects arrested for murder, assault and kidnapping

31 December 2024 - 14:19 By Kim Swartz
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with kidnappings and murders in George in the Western Cape.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four suspects appeared in the Thembalethu magistrate’s court in George in the Western Cape on Tuesday on charges of murder and kidnapping of a mother as well as the kidnapping and assault of her daughter and a third woman. 

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “Investigation into the disappearance of the two women [the mother and daughter] revealed they were abducted from a house at Zone 3 on Friday and forced into a bakkie. 

“They were reported missing on Saturday  by their next of kin and a search for the two commenced. The search resumed on Sunday with the deployment of additional resources.” 

During the search police found a 23-year-old woman [the daughter] with multiple injuries near a medical facility. The investigation led to another victim who told police she was allegedly assaulted by the same suspects but managed to escape.

“Further investigation took police to bushes near Pacaltsdorp, where the body of a 61-year-old woman [the mother] was found, bringing the total number of victims [of assault] to three. It is believed the victims were assaulted at a tavern at Zone 3 in Thembalethu, George. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted later this week,” said Spies.

They were remanded in custody and the matter was postponed to January 8 for a formal bail application.

