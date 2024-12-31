South Africa

LISTEN | Diabetic Baleka Mbete opens up and urges young people to take care of their health

31 December 2024 - 12:35
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former National Assembly speaker and former deputy president Baleka Mbete. File photo.
Image: GCIS Siyabulela Duda

Opening up about her diabetes, former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete urged younger people to take better care of their health.

“I’m lucky, I haven’t been as unwell as I’ve seen other age-mates,” she said in  a lighthearted conversation with broadcaster David Mashabela.

Mbete, 75, said: “I am diabetic, which is not something anyone enjoys because you have to inject yourself daily, something I hate.

“After breakfast I’m supposed to take my tablets and inject. Sometimes I forget. Some damage begins to happen within your system. In particular there are these tiny blood vessels in the eye that then react by bleeding.”

Listen to Mbete:

Despite the challenges, Mbete credits managing the disease to the support of her doctor. “I have a good doctor who fights with me to manage the sugar. He’s had to do surgery on these eyes twice.

“Younger people, please look after your health, live better lives than we lived, because information is more accessible to you. Do better than us,” she urged.

According to the latest International Diabetes Federation estimates, more than four-million South Africans are diabetic.

Experts advise the public to reduce added sugars, switch to healthier beverages, limit sugary breakfast foods, avoid processed snacks and choose healthier desserts.

