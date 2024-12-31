The Johannesburg metro police also issued a warning, saying fireworks can only be used between 11pm and 1am.
“Fireworks cannot be used in public places, such as schools, hospitals or old age homes, or within 500m of a petrol station or explosives factory. A licence is required to deal in fireworks. Huge fireworks displays must be authorised by the council at least 14 days before the event. No-one under 16 can use explosives without adult supervision.”
The city added that failure to comply with these regulations will result in fines.
A R1,000 fine will be issued to anyone igniting fireworks near animals, hospitals and old age homes. A R1,500 fine will be issued to anyone igniting fireworks within 500m of a petrol station, permitting minors to light fireworks, failing to obtain permission for fireworks displays and noncompliance with fireworks display regulations.
“The metro police will monitor compliance with these regulations and will take appropriate action against people who violate the law.
“Fines have been put in place to ensure that the fireworks bylaws are adhered to by all in the city. Metro police may impound fireworks if any dealer does not adhere to the conditions of fireworks licence.”
TimesLIVE
R2,500 fine for fireworks noncompliance, Durban metro warns
JHB also has penalties for revellers who don't respect bylaws
Image: 123RF/mansum007
Durban metro police has warned against the misuse of fireworks after the clock strikes midnight.
Spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said according to city bylaws, fireworks are only permitted 15 minutes before and after midnight on New Year's Eve.
“If you use fireworks after that it will be against the law. If the police find you, you will be prosecuted and a fine of R2,500 can be issued.”
While fireworks can add to the celebratory atmosphere, they pose a significant health and safety risk to humans and animals.
“We received a number of complaints ranging from issues of dogs running away from fireworks. We've had cases where people used fireworks without considering proper safety precautions.”
Zungu advised those planning to use fireworks to exercise caution and pet owners to keep their animals safe.
“We advise pet owners to keep their pets in safe spaces or get medication to calm their animals so they won't be affected.”
The Johannesburg metro police also issued a warning, saying fireworks can only be used between 11pm and 1am.
“Fireworks cannot be used in public places, such as schools, hospitals or old age homes, or within 500m of a petrol station or explosives factory. A licence is required to deal in fireworks. Huge fireworks displays must be authorised by the council at least 14 days before the event. No-one under 16 can use explosives without adult supervision.”
The city added that failure to comply with these regulations will result in fines.
A R1,000 fine will be issued to anyone igniting fireworks near animals, hospitals and old age homes. A R1,500 fine will be issued to anyone igniting fireworks within 500m of a petrol station, permitting minors to light fireworks, failing to obtain permission for fireworks displays and noncompliance with fireworks display regulations.
“The metro police will monitor compliance with these regulations and will take appropriate action against people who violate the law.
“Fines have been put in place to ensure that the fireworks bylaws are adhered to by all in the city. Metro police may impound fireworks if any dealer does not adhere to the conditions of fireworks licence.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SANParks cautions against fireworks as Table Mountain fires brought under control
Edinburgh's New Year Hogmanay festivities cancelled due to bad weather
V&A Waterfront fireworks display to go ahead as planned
Cape Town beams a message of hope as the new year is ushered in
High court showdown over New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos