South Africa

Seven people, including toddler, killed in head-on collision on N4 in Mpumalanga

31 December 2024 - 18:17 By TImesLIVE
Seven people were killed when two sedans collided on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
A head-on collision between two cars on the N4 Toll Road between Belfast and Wonderfontein in Mpumalanga on Tuesday claimed the lives of seven people, including a toddler believed to be two years old. The accident occurred at about 2pm.

According to spokesperson for the department of community safety, security and liaison Moeti Mmusi, early indications are that one of the cars went out of control, veered off the road and collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

“Five of the deceased were occupants of one of the sedans while the other two victims were in the other sedan. The deceased include drivers of both vehicles.

“One seriously injured occupant in one of the vehicles was rushed to the nearest hospital,” Mmusi said.

He said an investigation into the crash was under way. However, reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out at this stage.

MEC Jackie Macie appealed to motorists to use the road cautiously. He said it was regrettable to lose lives in crashes that were mostly avoidable if caution was applied.

“The N4 Toll Road is one of the priority routes. We will continue to put plans in place to reduce deadly crashes. However, despite the plans that we put in place, motorists still need to obey the rules and play their part to enhance road safety,” said Macie.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN accidents

Thirteen people, including eight family members travelling to a wedding in Nkandla, died in two separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday and ...
News
1 day ago

Several road crashes on Xmas morning, drivers sustain critical injuries

At least three crashes were reported on Wednesday on  roads in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
6 days ago

Four family members killed in horror head-on collision in Eastern Cape

A head-on collision on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Monday night claimed the lives of four people, who were believed to be related.
News
1 week ago

N2 smash takes 12 lives as toll mounts in Eastern Cape

In less than 48 hours, 20 people were killed in four road accidents in the Eastern Cape this weekend.
News
1 week ago
