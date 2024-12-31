Telkom to illuminate iconic Hillbrow Tower on New Year's Eve

Johannesburg residents are encouraged to step outside at midnight on Tuesday and watch the Hillbrow Tower come alive with a breathtaking light display featuring the words “Happy New Year”.
In a statement, Telkom said it will illuminate the iconic Hillbrow Tower on New Year's Eve and encouraged residents to step outside and witness the display from their vantage point.
“As Telkom lights up the Hillbrow Tower, we would like to remind South Africans that possible is in the moments we share, the dreams we pursue, and the connections we build. Join us in celebrating the dawn of 2025 and a future full of opportunities,” said Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom.
Telkom said at the heart of this moment is their belief that “Possible Begins Here” — a commitment to innovation, connectivity, and uniting South Africans through shared experiences.
“The event promises to bring the city together as we usher in a fresh chapter of hope and possibility,” reads the statement,
Standing 269 metres tall, the Hillbrow Tower has been a defining feature of Johannesburg’s skyline since 1971.
Once a symbol of cutting-edge telecommunications, today it remains a landmark of progress and resilience in a city that never stops growing.
Renamed after South Africa’s democratic transition, the Hillbrow Tower has witnessed decades of change and continues to stand as a beacon of connectivity and unity.
“At midnight , the Hillbrow Tower will come alive with a breathtaking light display featuring the words 'Happy New Year' — a message of celebration, hope, and new beginnings.
“This symbolic moment invites every Johannesburg resident to look to the sky and embrace the endless possibilities of 2025”, said Mthembu.
Event Details
When: Midnight on Tuesday
Where: Hillbrow Tower, visible across Johannesburg.
