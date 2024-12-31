South Africa

Telkom to illuminate iconic Hillbrow Tower on New Year's Eve

31 December 2024 - 17:47 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Telkom will light up the Hillbrow Tower at midnight.
Telkom will light up the Hillbrow Tower at midnight.
Image: Supplied

Johannesburg residents are encouraged to step outside at midnight on Tuesday and watch the Hillbrow Tower come alive with a breathtaking light display featuring the words “Happy New Year”. 

In a statement, Telkom said it will illuminate the iconic Hillbrow Tower on New Year's Eve and encouraged residents to step outside and witness the display from their vantage point.

“As Telkom lights up the Hillbrow Tower, we would like to remind South Africans that possible is in the moments we share, the dreams we pursue, and the connections we build. Join us in celebrating the dawn of 2025 and a future full of opportunities,” said Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom.

Telkom said at the heart of this moment is their belief that “Possible Begins Here” — a commitment to innovation, connectivity, and uniting South Africans through shared experiences.

“The event promises to bring the city together as we usher in a fresh chapter of hope and possibility,” reads the statement, 

Standing 269 metres tall, the Hillbrow Tower has been a defining feature of Johannesburg’s skyline since 1971.

Once a symbol of cutting-edge telecommunications, today it remains a landmark of progress and resilience in a city that never stops growing.

Renamed after South Africa’s democratic transition, the Hillbrow Tower has witnessed decades of change and continues to stand as a beacon of connectivity and unity.

“At midnight , the Hillbrow Tower will come alive with a breathtaking light display featuring the words 'Happy New Year' — a message of celebration, hope, and new beginnings.

“This symbolic moment invites every Johannesburg resident to look to the sky and embrace the endless possibilities of 2025”, said Mthembu.

Event Details

When: Midnight on Tuesday

Where: Hillbrow Tower, visible across Johannesburg.

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE

35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display

City of Cape Town safety and security workers are gearing up for a busy New Year’s Eve expecting more than 35,000 people to watch the annual ...
News
6 hours ago

Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve

The sale of alcohol has been restricted from 6pm in the Johannesburg central prencinct on New Year's Eve.
News
2 hours ago

Edinburgh's New Year Hogmanay festivities cancelled due to bad weather

Edinburgh's outdoor New Year Hogmanay festivities have been cancelled due to bad weather.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve South Africa
  2. 35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display South Africa
  3. R2,500 fine for fireworks noncompliance, Durban metro warns South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | ATM calls for criminalisation of racism after incident at grocery shop ... South Africa
  2. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  3. Stilfontein illegal miners resorting to cannibalism to survive: Macua South Africa
  4. 'Distasteful' incident undermines safety of passengers and crew: SACAA on viral ... South Africa
  5. Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma