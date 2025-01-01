South Africa

Beachgoers defy warnings and swim at closed Eastern Beach, Nahoon reopens after shark sighting

01 January 2025 - 13:56 By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA
Eastern Beach has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Despite warnings from authorities, some beachgoers still ventured into the water at Eastern Beach in East London on New Year's Eve, leading to lifeguards keeping a close watch.

The beach was closed after rough seas washed away a swathe of sand, leaving exposed rock up to the parking lot, dangerous rip currents and deep channels.

Though it was closed amid safety concerns, some people chose to swim.

The Buffalo City Metro confirmed this development on New Year's Day.

“Despite the warnings, people still swam at Eastern beach and our lifeguards kept a very close watch,” metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.

Nahoon Beach was temporarily closed on Tuesday due to a shark sighting.

However, after a thorough search by the metro and the NSRI, the beach was given the all-clear and has since reopened.

“We closed Nahoon Beach after a shark sighting,” Ngwenya said.

“We did a boat run early in the morning and conducted a search around Nahoon beach and surrounding areas, and all was clear.

“The beach has been reopened again.

“We are about to do another run in the next hour just to double check.”

The metro reported a safe passage into the new year, with no major incidents.

Ngwenya attributed the success to the extended operational hours of lifeguards, who were on duty until midnight to ensure a presence at all times during the crossover.

There have been a few successful rescues at beaches this summer, with only one fatal incident reported that happened in the Gonubie River, where a young boy lost his life.

The metro's safety and security teams, led by the SA Police Services, kept a close eye on the beaches and were visible to resolve issues related to alcohol consumption, illegal activities and crowd control.

