Flies and foul smell leads to discovery of decomposed bodies of mom and daughter

A terrible smell and flies coming from a house at Ntha near Lindley led to police discovering the decomposed bodies of a mother and her daughter.
Police spokesperson w/o Mmako Mophiring said police visited the home at about 10pm on Tuesday but the owner refused to open the door.
A policeman looked through a window and noticed a decomposed body lying on the floor covered with a blanket, and a second one of a minor also covered.
It was established during preliminary investigations the bodies could be of a mother and her daughter from Mamafubedu near Petrus Steyn who went to Lindley to visit the father of the child on December 22. The information was provided by the dead woman's mother.
Mophiring said both bodies were decomposed beyond recognition and DNA samples were taken. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The home owner is expected to appear in the Reitz magistrate's court on Thursday, facing charges of murder.
