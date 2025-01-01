South Africa

Four-year-old 'ignored' by Santa in East London gets a surprise visitor

01 January 2025 - 10:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police members, with external stakeholders led by the Buffalo City District Commissioner, Maj Gen Christopher Wright, and MP Helen May, visited the boy's home.
Police members, with external stakeholders led by the Buffalo City District Commissioner, Maj Gen Christopher Wright, and MP Helen May, visited the boy's home.
Image: Supplied

A four-year-old boy whose mother claimed he was "blatantly ignored by a racist Father Christmas" at an East London event received a special visit on Tuesday.

On Tuesday a policeman dressed as Santa Claus accompanied a delegation led by Buffalo City district commissioner Gen Christopher Wright and MP Helen May and visited the boy in Gonubie, East London. 

This is after a video of him and other children allegedly being ignored by the Santa who is seen greeting and carrying other children at a Christmas event in East London went viral.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the surprise appearance at the boy's home was meant to bring joy and holiday cheer.

“The excitement was written all over his face as they approached his home, and he came out running and was cuddled by Santa Claus. It was a joyful day for him and his sister, and gifts were given to them by Santa Claus,” said Mawisa.

Mawisa said the team also handed out food and clothes to children around A Section, Mzamomhle Township, Gonubie.

“The community members and children were very appreciative of the gesture by the team. It was a memorable last day of 2024 for the parents and children of the Gonubie area,” she said.

According to a report by Newzroom Afrika, the mother of the boy has filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission for what she says was racist behaviour against her son.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Santa's long-awaited special delivery for Cyril: a spine

It seems as if a vital part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's anatomy — long considered conspicuously absent by his critics — has arrived just in time ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Home affairs' 'Santa Claus' minister proud of his team and their work in 2024

"We are on course to end our year with a 94% completion of our backlog."
Politics
1 week ago

Last-minute Christmas shopping guide

Whether you are hunting down prezzies for bargain hunters or trendsetters, here's a rundown of the latest gifts
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve South Africa
  2. R2,500 fine for fireworks noncompliance, Durban metro warns South Africa
  3. Four-year-old 'ignored' by Santa in East London gets a surprise visitor South Africa
  4. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  5. Tourists shun Mozambique as British government issues travel warning Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: New Orleans Car Accident: Multiple Feared Dead in Bourbon Street Crash | ...
These robots made headlines in 2024 | REUTERS